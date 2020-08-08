Mejiwoo, J-Hope’s sister, is worried about Mickey

Mejiwoo, J-Hope’s sister, expresses her concern for the health of her pet Mickey. BTS is in the middle of the countdown to “Dynamite2, their new release; However, despite the excitement for him return, the idol is going through a difficult and sad situation in him family.

Recently, J-Hope shared some photos of him pet through Weverse, in the images, Mickey ignored the idol’s caresses, but also posed in front of the camera exposing one of him eyes, which developed cataracts.

The idol accompanied him publication with a sad emoji, because Mickey is sick and this condition causes blindness with the passage of age. His sister also shared a photo of her pet and assured that he is the prince of the house.

Mejiwoo assured that they will do everything possible so that Mickey is well and enjoys his time, because apparently he is a puppy that is already several years old, the life expectancy of his breed is 10 to 16 years.

I also wish that the time that animals live would stop and only that of humans would keep running so that it would always remain with them, but he wants me to be happy before, now and always, so that in the meantime, he will hold on to the time they have.

J-Hope has not elaborated on him condition, although cataracts are problems that arise with age and Mickey is still energized. ARMY has expressed him wishes on social networks so that she recovers and that Hobi is not sad about it.



