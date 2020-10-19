Meizu UR Live Special Edition Design draws attention

Although Meizu is known for its smartphones, it also prepares products for wearable technology. The company, which prefers a different design in its newly introduced wired headset, manages to attract attention. Called the Meizu UR Live Special Edition, this headset stands out with its transparent design.

Meizu UR Live Special Edition features and price

A new one is added by Meizu to the headset models, which have options such as in-ear and on-ear options as well as wired and wireless options. Before we talk about the features of the Meizu UR Live Special Edition, its design deserves to be mentioned.

We have already talked about earphones with gel texture and earphones with different structures. Now Meizu is here with these headphones created by examining thousands of ear structures. With its semi-transparent design, the headset is designed in smaller sizes. It is especially stated that this headset, created by combining different materials, offers a good sound experience.

The headphone offers low frequency sound through two customized subwoofers. In addition to these, the headset, which has dual-channel independent conductive structure, has a single color option. The headset comes with a black color behind its semi-transparent design, with a price tag of $ 194. The headset is sold in China.



