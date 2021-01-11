Meizu Announces Pop Pro with Active Noise Canceling

The Chinese technology company Meizu, which stands out with its smart phone models, introduced the company’s first wireless headphones with active noise canceling, POP Pro. While the new headphone has a playtime of 6.5 hours, it offers many convenience to the user on Android 10 and above operating systems.

The company states that the design of this new headset, with IPX5 waterproof certification, was inspired by traditional Chinese ink painting lines. The wireless headset, which will only be available in white color option, stands out with 6.5 hours of playtime.

POP Pro offers up to 35 decibels noise reduction

Meizu POP Pro has 10 millimeter dynamic headphone drivers and triple hybrid noise reduction. Supporting deep noise reduction up to 35 decibels, this headset offers many features different from the standard Bluetooth connection to the users on Android 10 and above operating systems and Meizu smartphones. Among these features are making some adjustments such as stopping the music when the headphones are removed and reducing the noise by touching the headphones.

Resembling Apple Airpods in design, this headset has a LED light in front of the charging box that shows the battery status and a Type-C input just below it. While the charging case offers up to 20 hours of battery support, the earbuds have 6.5 hours of playtime at a time. Meizu set the price of the POP Pro wireless headset at 499 yuan.