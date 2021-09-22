Meizu 18s series introduced! Here are the features and price

The Chinese company Meizu, which continues its efforts to play in the top rows in the smartphone market, showcased the new 18s series.

Competition in the smartphone industry continues unabated. This competition, which has intensified with the participation of Chinese companies, especially in recent years, makes users who can experience new models smile the most. Meizu, one of these companies, showcased the 18s series at its event today.

What does the Meizu 18s series offer?

What does the smartphone series, which is a kind of improved version of the Meizu 18 models introduced in March this year, offer users? We explained in our article….

Meizu 18s

Meizu 18s, which has a 6.2 inch QHD + resolution AMOLED panel, meets the user with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate. Despite being the standard model of the series, the device, which draws attention with its powerful features, seems to intensify the competition in the smartphone market.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. Produced with a 5 nm fabrication process, this processor contains 1 x 2.9 Ghz Cortex-X1, 3 x 2.4 Ghz Cortex-A78 and 4 x 1.8 Ghz cores and Adreno 660 graphics processing unit.

In addition, thanks to the “Real-time dynamic temperature control” technology on the phone, overheating can be controlled during long-term use.

While there is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera positioned in the form of a dot on the front, there is a triple camera setup on the back with a 64 Megapixel main camera, 16 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera and 8 Megapixel telephoto sensor.

On the memory side, the device, which comes with 8 and 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM options, has 128 and 256 GB storage options. In addition, the fingerprint reader is embedded under the screen.

The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 36W fast charging support, which can be charged via USB-C. Finally, it should be noted that the device also has Wi-Fi 6 support and UFS 3.1 technology.

Display: 6.2 inch AMOLED, 120 Hz HDR10+,

Resolution: QHD+ 1440 x 3200 pixels

Dimensions and weight: 189 grams

Hardware: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5nm (x 2.9 Ghz Cortex-X1, 3x 2.4Ghz Cortex-A78 and 4x 1.8Ghz Cortex-A55)

Graphics Processing Unit: Adreno 660

Storage – RAM: 8 and 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

Camera: Main camera: 64 Megapixel main camera

2nd camera: 16 Megapixel ultra wide angle

3rd camera: 8 Megapixel telephoto

Front camera: 16 Megapixels

Other: Battery: 5000 mAh, 36W fast charging support

Operating System: Flyme 9.2 based on Android 11

Meizu 18s price:

8GB RAM + 128GB – $570

8GB RAM + 256GB – $620

12GB RAM + 256GB – $665

Meizu 18s Pro

In the Pro model of the series, we come across an AMOLED panel that is 6.7 inches in size and supports 120 Hz refresh rates in QHD + resolution. Especially on the camera side, the Meizu18s Pro, which is more capable than the standard model, can be an ideal device for users who prioritize photography.

As with the standard model of the series, Meizu 18s Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The processor, which includes 1 2.9 Ghz Cortex-X1, 3 2.4 Ghz Cortex-A78 and 4 1.8 Ghz cores and Adreno 660 graphics processing unit, was produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. At the same time, this model also has technology that controls the heating.

While there is a 44 Megapixel selfie camera positioned in the form of a dot on the front, there is a quad camera setup on the back with a 50 Megapixel main camera, 32 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 8 Megapixel telephoto sensor and 0.3 Megapixel depth sensor.

The device, which comes with 8 and 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM on the memory side, has 128 and 256 GB storage options. In addition, the device, powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support that can be charged via USB-C, comes to the user with UFS 3.1 storage technology for Wi-Fi 6 support.

Display: 6.7 inch AMOLED, 120 Hz HDR10+,

Resolution: QHD+ 1440 x 3200 pixels

Dimensions and weight: 189 grams

Hardware: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5nm (x 2.9 Ghz Cortex-X1, 3x 2.4Ghz Cortex-A78 and 4x 1.8Ghz Cortex-A55)

Graphics Processing Unit: Adreno 660

Storage – RAM: 8 and 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

Camera: Main camera: 50 Megapixel f/1.9 main camera

2nd camera: 32 Megapixel f/2.4 ultra wide angle

3rd camera: 8 Megapixel f/2.2 telephoto

4th camera: 0.3 Megapixel f/1.4 depth

Front camera: 44 Megapixel f/2.4

Other: Battery: 5000 mAh, 40W fast charging support

Operating System: Flyme 9.2 based on Android 11

Meizu 18s Pro price: