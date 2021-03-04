Meizu 18 series officially introduced

Meizu officially introduced the Meizu 18 series , its new flagship smartphone series, to users with its launch today . There are two different models in the series, standard and pro. Both devices are powered by Snapdragon 888 , one of today ‘s top-of-the-line chipsets . In addition, the devices have a RAM option of up to 12 GB . The phones will be pre-ordered in China starting today .

What technical features will the Meizu 18 series have?

Meizi 18 Pro 6.7 inch 2K resolution screen refresh rate of 120 Hz with Samsung AMOLED E4 come with a panel. This model has a four-sided curved screen and Qualcomm’s latest ultrasonic fingerprint reader on this screen . The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with X60 5G modem . The phone has 8/12 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage options. The Meizu 18 Pro comes with the main camera on the back with a 50 MP resolution Samsung GN1 sensor . To this main camera, It is accompanied by a 32 MP resolution ultra wide angle camera and an 8 MP periscope camera . There is also a 3D ToF sensor in the camera setup of the device . On the front, there is a 44 MP resolution selfie camera . Telephone, 40W quick charging and 10W wireless charging reverse -backed 4500 mAh future with battery.

The standard model comes with a 6.2-inch screen with the same panel as the Pro model . The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset . In addition, the storage space and RAM options are the same as the Pro model . The phone also supports 5G and UFS 3.1 . On the back is the main camera Sony IMX682 with a resolution of 64 MP . This main camera is accompanied by a 16 MP ultra wide angle camera, 8 MP periscope camera and ToF sensor . In this modelIt has a 4000 mAh battery with 36W fast charging support . However, Meizu will not put a charger in the device’s box . However, it will start a campaign where the new charger will be given to those who bring 2 old chargers .

What pricing will Meizu’s new flagship series come with?

The Meizu 18 series will go on sale in stores on March 8 . The base model will come in white, blue and purple colors . The Pro model is available in white, blue and gray color options . The standard model will come in 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB and 12/256 GB options. These will be priced at 4399 CNY, 4699 CNY and 4999 CNY , respectively . However, the Pro model will have the same configuration options. ProThe model will be available with a price tag of 4999 CNY, 5499 CNY and 5999 CNY .

