Meizu, which we know with its smart phones with high price and performance ratio, recently introduced 18 series models. The two models, which came out as Meizu 18 and 18 Pro, went on sale as of today (March 8). The phone sold on many platforms melted stocks within minutes. Meizu 18 series phones became the top selling model in the history of the company.

Meizu 18 series made $ 15 million in 1 minute

The two models, which attract attention especially with their technical details, broke new ground for the company. The Meizu 18 series sold 100 million yuan worth of phones within one minute after it went on sale. This figure, which is equivalent to about $ 15 million, is an important record for the history of the company. Limited stocks were sold out in just 28 minutes. It seems that Meizu users have forgotten about the software woes they have experienced in the past.

Technical features and price

Meizu 18

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

GPU: Adreno 660

RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1

Display: 6.2 inch QHD + 120 Hz AMOLED

Rear camera: 64 Megapixel Sony IMX682 main camera, 16 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 8 Megapixel telephoto camera

Front camera: 20 Megapixels

Battery 4.000 mAh 36W fast charging support

Operating system: Flyme 9 installed on Android 11

8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage: $ 680/8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage: $ 727/12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage: $ 773.

Meizu 18 Pro