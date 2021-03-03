Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro Announced with Features

Meizu’s latest smartphones that will compete in the flagship segment, the Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro, have been announced. Smartphones, both of which have extremely powerful features, have a price tag that is not bad compared to their “premium” competitors.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu, price / performance about by technology enthusiasts in Turkey strutting his opponents to assign a closely followed the smart phone brand. The company announced its new flagship smartphones Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro, almost showing strength to the consumers whose expectations increased with the new year.

Meizu, which raised the price bar in the new flagships compared to the previous years, offers a good reason for the price increase by offering the most up-to-date technologies available to consumers. Meizu 18, one of the new flagships of the Chinese company, appeals to those who want a relatively affordable, high-end phone; Meizu 18 Pro pushes the limits with its hardware features.

Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro offer consumers no big differences between the two phones

The screen, which is 6.2 inches in the Meizu 18, rises to 6.7 inches in the Meizu 18 Pro. Both smartphones feature Samsung’s QHD + E4 curved AMOLED display and offer users a 120 Hz refresh rate. Although Samsung has given up the curved screen in its flagships, Meizu offers a curved screen design on both flagships using Samsung screens, so it would not be wrong to say that the devices offer a much more premium image.

When we look inside the new Meizu models, we see the Snapdragon 888, which is Qualcomm’s most powerful processor available. While both phones offer users 8 to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM options, the storage space varies between 128 GB and 256 GB depending on the RAM capacity selected.

The Meizu 18 duo also offers extremely impressive features at the camera point. The standard model Meizu 18 has a 64 MP main camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, 16MP Samsung S5K3P9SX ultra wide angle camera and 8 MP 3x telephoto camera; The high-end model Meizu 18 Pro has a 50 MP Samsung S5KGN1 main camera, a 32MP Sony IMX616 ultra wide angle camera, an 8 MP 3x telephoto camera and a 0.3 MP ToF sensor.

Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro are as ambitious as their rear cameras when it comes to selfies. While Meizu 18 offers the selfie performance expected from a high-end phone with its 20 MP front camera; The Meizu 18 Pro offers a high resolution that we are not used to seeing in a selfie camera with its 44 MP front camera.

Meizu 18 features

Processor:

CPU: Snapdragon 888

GPU: Adreno 660

RAM: 8/12 GB

Storage: 128/256 GB

Screen:

6.2 inch

QHD +

120 Hz

AMOLED

Rear Camera:

64 MP Sony IMX682

16 MP Samsung S5K3P9SX

8 MP 3x zoom telephoto

Front Camera: 20 MP

Battery:

4,000 mAh

36W fast charging

Operating System: Android 11

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Meizu 18 Pro features

Processor:

CPU: Snapdragon 888

GPU: Adreno 660

RAM: 8/12 GB

Storage: 128/256 GB

Screen:

6.7 inch

QHD +

120 Hz

AMOLED

Rear Camera:

50 MP Samsung S5KGN1

32 MP Sony IMX616

8 MP 3x zoom telephoto

0.3 MP ToF

Front Camera: 20 MP

Battery:

4.500 mAh

40W fast charging

Operating System: Android 11

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2