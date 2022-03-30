Megyn Kelly spoke about the state of health of Thatcher’s son after he injured his spleen while skiing

On the mend. Megyn Kelly’s 8-year-old son, Thatcher, recently injured his spleen during a family ski trip.

The 51-year-old journalist confirmed on Monday, March 28, in the release of her podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show” that the baby is now “fine” before detailing her accident.

“He’s a good skier,” the Illinois native began. “He has been skiing since he was very young. He was at an advanced stage and was doing great running, skiing great, but was inspired by this cave-like structure that was on the run [and went] to check it out.”

Thatcher “got up… to take a break,” the former co—host of the Today show noted, saying: “He didn’t have skis. He was wearing ski boots. Again, he is only 8. It was the end of the day, and he was tired, and apparently he did not have the strength to make the ascent necessary to get into this small cave, and he fell.”

Kelly’s youngest child later told her he fell 10 feet “and landed on rocks.” A CT scan at the hospital showed internal bleeding and three ruptures of Thatcher’s spleen.

“As a parent, what are you doing?” the lawyer, who also shares Edward, 12, and Yardley, 10, with husband Douglas Brant, continued. “What are you doing? Because the bleeding doesn’t stop. We don’t want him to lose his spleen. If there’s a way to fix it, we’d like to do it, but it’s not safe to move it. …As the news keeps coming in that the bleeding continues and I’m talking to Doug and we’re trying to figure out what to do, there’s no clear course. There is no clear, correct course.”

While the baby’s heart rate and pulse “grew” on the third day in the intensive care unit, in the end he “turned for the better.”

A graduate of Syracuse University explained: “We managed to hold out for five days. The baby did not get up from this bed for five days. …I feel it now. The amount of stress and love you feel for your children, and the fragility of these little bodies that are completely dependent on you. And you have a huge responsibility for their well-being, for making huge decisions. And the importance of family, friends and good colleagues.”

The author of Settle for More praised the support she received from her 50-year-old husband, noting that “it must be so hard” to be a single mother.

“I get angry when a child enters a room in the middle of the night and goes to [his] side of the bed, not mine. I’m holding it against [him],” Kelly joked at the time. “But I can tell him about it, and he will hear it, and then we can talk about it.”

The couple married in March 2008 in New York after getting engaged the same year.