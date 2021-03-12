Meghan Markle’s tension with Kate Middleton

It seems that there has always been water in the gas between the Duchesses … Meghan Markle would have also informed Kensington!

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are not the best friends in the world in short. Especially since the Duchess of Sussex had already sounded the alarm bells. Long before her Megxit, Prince Harry’s sweetheart would have already rung Kensington to announce it.

Languages ​​are loosened as to the tenor of relations between the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex. Indeed, Meghan Markle said it wasn’t that long ago that Kensington knew about it.

Interviews, books and articles have been raining in the past year about Prince Harry’s wife. A cold shower for the Windsor clan, especially during the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The main interested party would then have informed the royal family of her differences with her nemesis. Or at least, the one that has always been said to be her rival.

She refuted the idea that she made him cry on her wedding day. In fact, the exact opposite happened: it would be Kate’s fault.

Suffice to say that the tabloids quickly replied and wanted to disentangle the truth from the false concerning the quarrel between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. It seems Kensington knew about it, and didn’t do anything about it.

Meghan Markle alerted Kensington to tensions with Kate Middleton

So Kensington Palace simply did not want to support Meghan Markle. He would have simply been asked not to make fuss, as is the tradition within the monarchy.

Yes, the tendency is rather not to wave and pretend everything is fine. A strategy that seems to be greatly favored by William’s wife, Kate.

This whole story, how she would have made her sister-in-law cry, would be nothing but wind. Slanderous words to attack her and tarnish her reputation and even her sanity.

Meghan Markle would therefore have rightly wanted to inform the palace that the tabloid Tatler had relayed such information. Despite all his requests: radio silence.

However, Meghan did tell Oprah Winfrey that she was thinking about suicide. And that, the royal palace was not too understanding towards her, far from it.

The fact that the Duchess needs help doesn’t seem to be the main concern. It is therefore easier to understand why she did not feel safe within the family.

As for her falling out with Kate, Meg wouldn’t have wanted to make waves. Especially since everything turned out well and she even offered him a bouquet to apologize, something she would have done too, by her admission.