If you are a member of the royal family, you should always get used to a lifestyle that requires special care. Have you ever seen Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle with uncombed hair or with unpainted makeup? Their lightest touches to glamorous makeup always come from high-quality brands and well-known products. Although commoners may feel limited in being able to afford at least one of them, it is not so important for the Duchess of Sussex to own an abundance of them.

Add this three-time Allure Best of Beauty Award winner is approved by royalty à la Meghan Markle, so you might want to add this to your cart ASAP!https://t.co/qzKjippa3u — Allure (@Allure_magazine) December 29, 2022

Everyone is well versed in the beauty regime that royal women follow. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was no exception. Although there was a time when she struggled to pay the house bills, at least for her it was a roller coaster ride after she tied the knot with Prince Harry. Even though they are currently estranged from their royal base in the UK, Markle still has her facial set.

Every Time Meghan Markle talked about Her Beauty Regime

Shedding light on her origins, the California native spoke about how she used to believe that everything could be cured either by yoga, the beach, or a few avocados. However, unfortunately, it was very detailed, and the environment has changed a lot due to the hot and clean climate and global warming at an all-time high. Consequently, in “Tig”, the former American actress gave us a brief idea of what she needs when it comes to facial care.

La facialist di Meghan Markle ci ha svelato i suoi segreti per avere una pelle luminosa. Il bello è che sono alla portata di tutte noi https://t.co/xqlo3v2YHB — Vogue Italia (@vogue_italia) December 30, 2022

Translation of the tweet: “Meghan Markle’s facials master has revealed her secrets of glowing skin. The beauty is that they are available to each of us.”

First on the list is Megaformer Pilates (745 euros), which, according to the Duchess, is “the best thing you can do in your life.” In fact, she has her own Megaformer car at home, which costs about 16,680 euros. As mentioned earlier, Markle is a firm believer in yoga. This is one of Meghan Markle’s core beliefs that keeps her health cycle in perfect shape. This was quite obvious when she installed a yoga platform at their Frogmore cottage and, presumably, at her mansion in Montecito.

Meghan Markle Joined a Yoga Class After Arriving in N.Y.C.: 'There Were Lots of Knowing Smiles' https://t.co/KsiH5BxKH7 — People (@people) September 7, 2019

The mother-of-two is also a big fan of nutritional supplements, as she once told The Chalkboard that includes magnesium costing £11.95 for 90 tablets, B-12 drops, £18.99 for 60 servings and ashwagandha for £9.98 for 30 capsules. Another mineral-based supplement for Meghan Markle includes Vitamix (499 euros). She shared her admission procedure in an interview with Today magazine.

Meghan Markle's makeup artist explains why skincare is the most important step in any beauty routine pic.twitter.com/3MMXWkYdmn — Insider Beauty (@insiderbeauty) July 28, 2022

In addition, there is a long list of such amazing products and procedures that Meghan Markle uses to achieve a perfect appearance. Along with probiotics, she also does therapy, acupuncture and, finally, keeping a diary. All of this is obviously worth more than someone’s average annual salary in the UK.

