Meghan Markle’s Dream Launch on Spotify Ends; Archetypes Dropped to 77th Position

A few months ago, in August, Meghan Markle blew up the rating charts with her podcast Archetypes. The Spotify podcast, dedicated to discussing the troops and labels that hold women back, had a stunning debut. The first episode featuring tennis sensation Serena Williams topped the ratings charts.

The second episode with Mariah Carey also continued to dominate, as Archetypes’ dream of the first position remained unchanged. However, after ten episodes had passed, the podcast ratings plummeted. Meghan Markle no longer manages to tie people to a show that releases a new episode every week. In a ranking released by the audio streaming service on Monday, the latest episode of Archetypes languished at 77th position in the United States.

Meghan Markle lost a podcast with soothing music

According to the Spotify rating, the tenth episode titled “The Courage of Activists” with Jamila Jamil and Shore Aghdashlu could not even surpass the music podcast, which offers soothing music to put the kids to sleep. 77th place in the last episode is a serious blow for Meghan Markle. In the episode, the Duchess made several revelations about her royal wedding.

A very influential person advised Markle not to lose activity before the wedding with Prince Harry. Another bright part of the show was the British actress Jamila Jamil, criticizing the media for the daily conduct of the trial of the former American actress.

Meanwhile, the “Archetypes” series has performed relatively well in the rating charts. Takes 22nd place. Along with Markle, Spotify is also committed to Archetypes succeeding, as they paid a staggering $18 million to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a three-year contract. Just a few days ago, Archetypes were nominated for the People’s Choice Award in the category “Best Pop Podcast of 2022”.

A broadcast expert commented on the Spotify rating mentioned by the Daily Mail, saying, “Spotify’s core podcast rating really allows them to promote their new shows. Maybe they’re doing it for Megan.”

Are you a regular listener of Meghan Markle’s podcast? Let us know in the comments.