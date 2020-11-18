Meghan Markle would numb her guests at her wedding!

This rumor risks tarnishing the reputation of Meghan Markle. According to the Velvet media, the actress would have drugged her guests at her wedding.

Meghan Markle is in big trouble. Prince Harry’s wife would have drugged the guests of his first marriage, according to the Velvet tabloid …

Never has a First Lady been so talked about. Remember, the American actress gave up her royal titles to live in Los Angeles with Harry and her 1-year-old son.

An abrupt decision, which shocked public opinion, therefore. Since then, the craziest rumors have circulated about the pretty brunette and her husband.

The tabloid Velvet reports that, during her previous marriage, Meghan Markle would have drugged her guests. In 2011, she married Trevor Engelson in Jamaica …

MEGHAN MARKLE ACCUSED BY HER FATHER OF DRUGGING HIS GUESTS ON HIS MARRIAGE

Indeed, her dad, Thomas Markle, assured in the press that the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her wedding well. Indeed, the latter took place over four days.

It was in the luxurious hotel where Marilyn Monroe spent her honeymoon with Arthur Miller in 1956 that the party took place. Before the festivities began, the bride allegedly gave a present to the guests present and the latter was nothing but drugs …

Indeed, Meghan gave them an individual sachet containing cannabis. “It’s illegal, but it’s not a problem in Jamaica. I don’t smoke cannabis and as far as I know, neither does Meghan. And I don’t know what I did with mine. I think I gave it, ”said the father of the bride.

A rumor that the young woman has neither confirmed nor denied in the tabloid press. Meghan Markle, now living in Los Angeles, is now focusing on her international acting career. That’s the reason why she wanted to move to Los Angeles, where she is from, then.



