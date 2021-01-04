Meghan Markle: will publish book about family secrets!

Meghan Markle sees red. The reason ?! Her half-sister, Samantha Markle will soon publish an explosive book focusing on her past!

Meghan Markle has seen better days. According to The Mirror, Samanthan Markle will unveil a shocking book focused on his half-sister on January 17th. And the content risks seriously damaging the image of Archie’s mom.

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle does not have a very good relationship with some of her family. Moreover, since her marriage to Prince Harry, her half-sister Samantha Markle has been waging a merciless war on him through the media.

And the latter does not go hand in hand to deliver her 4 truths about the Duchess. To believe his words, Meghan Markle would be a woman “upstart” and “manipulative”.

Determined, she always assured that she would one day write about her past to reveal her “true face”. After several years of teasing, Samantha Markle will publish the long-awaited book on the Duchess on January 17th. And that’s not all !

According to “The Mirror”, the book should also be called “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1” (Editor’s note: The Diary of the Sister of the Arrogant Princess, Part 1). Just look at the title, the content promises to be salty!

MEGHAN MARKLE: THIS BOOK COULD DAMAGE ITS REPUTATION!

In this 328-page book, Meghan Markle’s half-sister wants above all to restore “hidden truths about her family”. “Things are not always what they seem,” Samantha Markle said promoting her work.

And also to specify: “The truth is stranger than the fiction”. This book published by “Barnes & Noble” in the United States is also presented as a future “bestseller”.

Not sure that this project will suit the affairs of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Sussexes could well bring out the heavy artillery to save their honor.

At the moment, no one knows if it will be released in the UK as well. Indeed, the laws on defamation are much stricter there. To be continued !



