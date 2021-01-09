Meghan Markle will not be able to benefit from citizenship!

After her marriage to Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to obtain British nationality … But since then, the Megxit cut her in mid-flight!

Meghan Markle will therefore never be British! While she had started the process to obtain nationality, the Duchess of Sussex left the United Kingdom … She will therefore never be able to apply for it again!

The rules for becoming British remain very tough indeed. The princess should thus have stayed a certain time (or rather a certain time) in the United Kingdom. But she asked for the Megxit!

In wanting to move away from the Crown, Meghan Markle is therefore also moving away from English nationality. Because it crosses limits. Without being able to reverse.

After the request, she was not to “spend more than 270 days outside the UK in the first three years”. First in Canada, then in the United States, the princess exceeded this quota by quite a few days …

First line crossed, therefore. But the second concern comes very quickly. Because Meghan Markle was not allowed to spend “more than 90 days outside British lands in the third year” according to the Daily Mail.

NO BRITISH NATIONALITY FOR MEGHAN MARKLE!

The princess (and with her, Prince Harry) would therefore have dropped her first idea. She therefore seems determined to leave England aside. As well as the desire to make it his new country.

It is therefore not a big surprise for the tabloids … This observation does mark one thing: the split between Meghan Markle and the Crown. A total break. But above all a breakup for good …

Because beyond nationality, it is a symbol that the princess drops. She thus says a clear “no” to adopting the people, the nation, the customs. She will remain American, with her rules and her desires.

The rupture of the Megxit thus seems consummated. But this little detail comes at the right time to show the fracture. As she prepares to renegotiate the Megxit, Meghan Markle will never be British.