Meghan Markle: when will her son Archie become Prince?

When will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie be named Prince? We give you more details. When will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give his royal title to little Archie?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties last March. Indeed, the couple decided to leave the royal family to move to the United States.

By making this choice, the two spouses wanted to raise their son Archie far from royalty. So, when he was born, little Archie did not have a royal title on his birth certificate.

Even though he’s Prince Harry’s son, which makes him an earl. In fact, little Archie is the 8th great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Which means that little Archie will become Prince. Even if Meghan Markle and Harry don’t want to.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S SON WILL BECOME PRINCE DESPITE HER

Constitutionally speaking, an expert explains that little Archie will be named Earl of Dumbarton in any case. Unless Queen Elizabeth II decides to withdraw her title from Meghan Markle’s son.

But be aware that parents still have a say. Indeed, Meghan Markle and Harry can simply ask that their son does not have any royal title.

But for that, the monarchy must give its consent. As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they have made it clear that he does not want to give their son a title.

But little Archie will also have a choice. Indeed, once of age, he can always ask to take or withdraw his royal title.

It will therefore be necessary to wait until he is 18 before he has the right to decide. He could also become Duke of Sussex after the death of his father. For the moment, little Archie is still 1 year old. So he will have time to think about all this.