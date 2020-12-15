Meghan Markle: What does she plan to do for Christmas?

This year, Meghan Markle and Harry will be celebrating the end of the year celebrations in the United States with their little Archie!

The pandemic has undermined some projects of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. So this year, the Sussexes will celebrate Christmas in their sublime villa in Santa Barbara without the Windsor clan.

For several months, Meghan Markle and Harry have been living in seclusion in their new home in the United States. Far from the media, they quietly raise their little Archie.

While the Sussexes are no longer active members of the Firm, they continue to occupy the media sphere. Several times, they took the floor to discuss various topical issues.

In addition, Meghan Markle and Harry also signed an incredible contract with Netflix! To believe the last paper of “Vanity Fair”, they would also make efforts to ease tensions with other members of the royal family.

But because of the health crisis, the Sussexes are expected to stay in the United States to celebrate the holiday season. And Doria Ragland – the mother of the Duchess – will also be there!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY WILL GET ORGANIZED ON THEIR SIDE!

It’s a safe bet that Meghan Markle and Harry will put the small dishes in the big ones for the festivities. According to the biography of the Sussexes: “Finding Freedom”, the Duchess would do wonders in the kitchen.

Paying close attention to her figure, Prince George’s aunt would consume only healthy products.

According to “Hello” magazine, Meghan Markle and Harry have concocted 100% healthy recipes for Thanksgiving with “fresh vegetables from their garden”.

As for the Cambridge, no one knows where they will celebrate Christmas this year! Some English tabloids say they could celebrate it in a small group with the Middleton clan.

As for Queen Elizabeth II, she is expected to celebrate it alongside her husband Prince Philip in Sandringham.



