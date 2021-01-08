Meghan Markle wants to make peace with the royal family!

Meghan Markle and Harry make new resolutions for the year 2021. The latter hope to be reconciled with the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Harry have been on the outs for more than a year with the royal family. Archie’s parents could finally make peace with their loved ones.

Meghan Markle and Harry have made some resolutions for the year 2021. It has been more than a year since the two stars chose to end their duties with the royal family. They demanded financial independence and left the UK.

A hasty departure that did not meet with the unanimity of the Crown. Queen Elizabeth II was saddened by the departure of her grandson. Then Kate Middleton had to replace Meghan and had to perform all of her duties.

Meghan Markle and Harry, however, do not intend to return to England. They have bought a beautiful villa in California and feel good there. Then, they start to have many important contracts whether it is with Spotify or Netflix.

Thus, both Archie’s parents want to be more relaxed from the Megxit. Nonetheless, they have come into too much conflict with the royal family and want to hoist the white flag for the start of the year.

MEGHAN MARKLE READY TO RENEW WITH THE ROYAL FAMILY?

Meghan Markle and Harry are tired of conflicts with the royal family. Thus, they wish to reconnect with William, Kate Middleton and the queen for this year 2021. They “hope that 2021 can be a period of healing not only for the world, but also for their family”, echoes People.

Harry and William have been cold for far too long. The two brothers could finally reconnect and turn the page.

“Family disagreements tend to dissipate with distance and time,” explains the media. Moreover, the two brothers will have to see each other often for this year 2021.

Meghan Markle’s husband will have to travel to England for Prince Philip’s 100th birthday on June 10. Then, they will also meet for the unveiling of a statue of Lady Diana. She should have turned 60 this year, echoes Gala. Events which should therefore bring them together and everyone hopes for a possible reconciliation.