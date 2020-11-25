Meghan Markle, victim of a recent miscarriage

OMG! The Duchess of Sussex has just made more than astonishing revelations! Meghan Markle would then have been the victim of a miscarriage …

Things are going from bad to worse for Meghan Markle … Prince Harry’s wife admits to having had a recent miscarriage. A news that must have grieved the Sussex clan, in short.

In May 2019 Archie was born, son of Prince Harry and his wife the beautiful Meghan Markle. After a year of good and loyal service, the princely couple decided to set sail to live a new life.

Meanwhile, the Sussex wife has had time to conceive a second child. If she remained very discreet on this, the bookmakers were already betting on the birth to come.

This Wednesday, November 25, the Duchess unveiled in a New York Times column a text about her loss. Indeed, last July, the former actress had a miscarriage.

Something that must have greatly disturbed and overwhelmed her in short. Meghan Markle hadn’t revealed anything to anyone, however, but she chose The New York Times to deliver her heart to heart.

“It was a July morning that started as normal as any other day,” she said. After eating his breakfast, feeding his dogs and taking care of Archie, the worst happened.

MEGHAN MARKLE: EXHAUSTED BY THE LOSS OF HER SECOND CHILD

Meghan Markle felt like a “big cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm ”.

“I knew by holding my firstborn that I was losing my second,” she finally confessed. She still remembers, fondly, the hand of her husband, Prince Harry, which she held firmly in the hospital.

“Looking at the cold white walls, my eyes are glazed,” says Meghan Markle. “I was trying to figure out how we would heal.”

Needless to say, the Sussex couple therefore experienced terrible mourning. Especially when both found that “in a room of 100 women, 10-20 of them would have suffered a miscarriage.”



