Meghan Markle very ambitious since leaving the royal family

According to the revelations of an expert, Meghan Markle has a new project as ambitious as it is mind-blowing, and here is what it is.

According to surprising revelations, Prince Charles was convinced that Meghan Markle would leave the royal family. Yes, the former actress certainly did not intend to make a living in the United Kingdom, a country very different from hers. Now living in the United States where she came from with Prince Harry and their little Archie, Meghan must now renew herself and find a new meaning in her life. If some spoke of a return to the world of acting, it seems to have passed into the background. According to new revelations from an expert, the 38-year-old young woman would aim much higher since she could claim the post of President of the United States.

Beverly Turner, presenter, and expert from the royal family, said on Jeremy Vine’s set that Meghan Markle intends to stand for election one day as Mirror reports: “She will run for president, I don’t know. no doubt “she said before continuing” I think this is all part of the plan. It may not be soon but it will happen. I am sure she would like to run for president. There may be worse presidents and I would like to see a Métis woman in the White House. ” Will we ever see Prince Harry’s wife running the United States? While waiting to find out, know that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a radical decision and are more than determined to distance themselves from the royal family.



