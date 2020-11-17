Meghan Markle: turnaround in the letter trial!

New twist in the affairs of the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle will she therefore win this showdown against the tabloid?

For several months now, Meghan Markle has been crossing swords with a press group. This, after the publication of a private letter of order. As the trial progresses, something seems to tip the scales.

Worries are far from over for our dear Duchess of Sussex. Indeed, the young woman must then withdraw a sacred thorn from the foot.

Several months ago, Meghan Markle attacked a press group. It is Associated Newspaper Limited, which owns Mail on Sunday.

Indeed, Prince Harry’s wife had to deal with statements that she did not like in the media. What make him want to reply in due form.

However, Meghan Markle has had a hard time arguing her case in this whole affair. At the time, the media reported an excerpt from a private letter sent to his father in 2018.

A letter she wouldn’t have written on her own then, according to the latest rumors. This therefore makes it difficult to argue intellectual property in this ongoing lawsuit.

MEGHAN MARKLE: NEW ELEMENTS OVERMORE THE DUCHESS IN HER TRIAL

The letter would thus have been copied from an electronic draft. Especially since Kensington Palace may also have a role to play in said letter from Meghan Markle.

“It is up to the plaintiff to prove that she was the only person to have contributed to the writing of the electronic draft”, we learn.

Meghan Markle will therefore have a hard time getting rid of this whole affair. Knowing that this case does not really turn to his advantage.

The media group is defending itself by accusing Harry’s wife of giving information to some of her friends. This, so that they argue in his favor. To be continued …



