Meghan Markle to Donate 500 of Her Favorite Bags to The UK

Having renounced the royal power, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry devoted their lives to the welfare of society. Even before her official abdication, the Duchess, like the Duke, always believed in the legacy of the need to put people’s needs above their own. They do everything from fighting for young parents to supporting them on their way to work. Have you heard about Meghan Markle’s recent charity event for British women?

Ahead of #GivingTuesday, Californian accessory brand @Cuyana is partnering with @SmartworksHQ and their patron, Duchess Meghan, to donate 500 bags to women needing help getting into the workplace. The charity now has nine centres across the UK and has helped over 25,000 women. pic.twitter.com/QkWEscw2tE — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 28, 2022

Meghan Markle and her fascination with her accessories is not an unknown fact. The Duchess is always associated with something that sets her apart. Whether it’s her fearless and courageous personality or the way she behaves in public, everything stuns the crowd she walks among. To all this is added her huge collection of bags and jewelry, which everyone is ready to use for good.

Meghan Markle has decided to give away 500 of her favorite bags to job seekers in the UK.

The reports say that the Duchess of Sussex recently contacted the famous American brand Cuyana for sincere reasons. The brand has established itself as one of the most premium essentials for women. So Meghan Markle decided to hand out 500 Cuyana bags to women in the UK to help them get back to work.

Meghan says she's 'proud' to back accessories brand donating bags to charity patronage https://t.co/zdWnWjWSfM — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 28, 2022

The Smart Works Charitable Foundation will support timeless clothing and accessories, each of which will be sold at a price of $248. The Duchess will patronize the whole process. She stated that the foundation is doing a wonderful job of providing unemployed women with clothes and accessories for interviews. Consequently, the addition of these 500 bags will be an even greater incentive for women looking for work in the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made on the eve of a special week of the month, which encourages people to help those in need. Tuesday’s giving has now taken the form of an entirely new global movement. On this day, people from all over the world take part in improving society. After that, Black Friday comes during the week, and then Cyber Monday. Obviously, this requires huge deals and discounts on legitimate brands for customers around the world.

How do you like the idea of using Meghan Markle’s collections for good?