Meghan Markle: Thomas Markle is not ready to forgive!

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s father, delivers a damning testimony about his daughter! We give you more details.

Meghan Markle’s father seems to have resentment towards his daughter!

Hard week for the former Duchess of Sussex. Archie’s young mother is initially stressed by the imminent release of a book by her sister Samantha Markle.

The latter decided to reveal the secrets of her family. What to worry about Meghan Markle.

On the other hand, the young woman has to face her father Thomas Markle. This January 19 marked the first day of hearings at the High Court of Justice in London in the case between the actress and Associated Newspapers Limited.

Meghan Markle therefore accuses the publisher of the Mail on Sunday of having published extracts from a private letter to her father. The latter was therefore called to give his testimony in this case.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HIS FATHER ENJOYS A LAYER

It should be noted that it was Thomas Markle who himself transmitted the elements to the British tabloid. He then reveals the hidden truth of this famous letter from Meghan Markle.

“The letter (which she sent me) didn’t say that she loved me. »He explains. “She showed no concern that I had suffered a heart attack and she did not ask me any questions about my health,” said the Duchess’s father.

So Meghan Markle’s father reconsidered his reaction when he read the People magazine article. “I was shocked at what he said about me. It was a big lie. »Confides Thomas Markle.

“It distorted the tone and content of the letter Meg wrote to me in August 2018. I quickly decided that I wanted to correct this false statement,” he explains. The Duchess’s lawyers describe the famous letter as “a heartfelt plea from a distressed daughter to her father. ”

But according to the former actress’s father, the truth would be quite different: “It actually marked the end of our relationship, not a reconciliation. »He specifies.

He adds that his daughter used her friends to improve her image in the press. “It seemed to me that she must have used her friends to convey information to the press, information that she wanted to publish.”