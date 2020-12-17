Meghan Markle: this vintage piece suits her perfectly!

It’s not Meghan Markle who wants. During a recent speech for CNN, Harry’s wife caused a stir with this vintage piece.

This week, Meghan Markle was invited by the American channel CNN to give a speech. The latter was an ode to people who help patients recover from Covid-19.

And if there is one detail that has not escaped fashion addicts around the world, it is the outfit worn by Meghan Markle. Indeed, there was unanimous support as a whole.

The Duchess of Sussex has opted for a very vintage piece that everyone is raving about right now. This is the ponytail collar shirt.

In this cream-gray satin shirt, Meghan plays the card of sobriety, while being chic. The look of the young woman has been strongly commented on the web.

Elle magazine did not hesitate to compare the young woman to a neo-bourgeois. Fashion fan, Meghan Markle has always known how to vary styles.

MEGHAN MARKLE MAKES SENSATION WITH THIS VINTAGE PIECE

During this speech, Meghan Markle spoke for the first time since the press announced her recent miscarriage. A news that has been around the world.

This time, the fashionista therefore took the floor to greet “the heroes of everyday life”, as she said on television. And these aren’t the only statements from Archie’s mom.

Indeed, the wife of Prince Harry returned with emotion to this particular year. “Even in the darkest of times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope and that everything will be fine,” she explained.

Meghan and Harry thus moved in March for the United States. By going into exile in Los Angeles, the couple renounced their royal engagements.



