Meghan Markle: these rules of royal protocol!

Since Meghan Markle left her royal duties, the former Duchess of Sussex no longer follows any rules. When Meghan Markle and Prince William were still Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they had to follow the rules of royal protocol. This is no longer the case today ! MCE explains everything to you.

Freed, delivered! Since March 31, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally feel free. The royal family and their royal protocols oppressed them.

So those who coo in Los Angeles are now stripped of all their royal obligations. So, here’s what the former actress and former serviceman no longer has to follow, according to Melty’s information.

First, Meghan Markle and her husband can finally dress however they want. This, in everyday life. But also during their trip.

Indeed, the two lovebirds always had to add a black outfit in their suitcase in case of a sudden death. So in case they have to attend an unexpected funeral.

That’s not all ! Prince William’s sister-in-law and brother can now give autographs to their fans. No member of the royal family is allowed to put his signature.

In addition, they will also be able to take a selfie with those who want to. Moreover, they will also be able to be more affectionate with them.

Although Archie’s parents could never help but go out and meet their fans. And be more than tender with them, between a held hand and a hug.

MEGHAN MARKLE: WHAT ELSE?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can also leave the table without having to apologize. Indeed, the couple had to free themselves from an “excuse me” in case of urgent desire.

They can also afford an entire evening of playing Monopoly. When Meghan Markle and Harry were still Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they couldn’t play it …



