Meghan Markle: The nickname given to Harry by Diana!

Even before he married Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was defying protocols with this nickname his mother Lady Diana had given him …

Was it predicted before time that Harry was going to leave the ship? It seems that Meghan Markle’s husband was destined to make this “faux pas”. This is indicated by the nickname given to her by her mother, Lady Diana.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, against all odds, after all. However, Prince Harry is far from the perfect pawn of the royal family.

It may be that her mother, Lady Diana had predicted it, before she died in tragic circumstances. At least that’s what a royalty podcast says.

If Diana inspires so much – a movie with Kristen Stewart will even see the light of day – her lifestyle too. Although it was a good match from the start, it is true that it was not formal.

After successfully passing the famous “Balmoral Test”, the Princess of Wales had two sons. William, who would later marry Kate, and Harry, dear and loving to Meghan Markle.

Lady Di used to give her little prince a sweet nickname, her last. A name that may not be so trivial, after all …

MEGHAN MARKLE: HIS STEP-MOTHER DIANA SEEN A KING’S TOFF IN HARRY

Meghan Markle’s late mother-in-law therefore called her son “Good King Harry”. So, Harry the good king, if we translate it word for word. Does this prove that it was her favorite?

As explained in Robert Jobson’s Royal Podcast: “Many, including Diana, thought that – given his sturdiness and ability to give orders – Harry would have made a good king.”

Meghan Markle she finally bet on the right horse? Did Diana have a presentiment that her younger brother had more of the makings of a king than her older brother?

Let’s not forget that in the royal family, everyone has their place. So it’s up to William to rule, if we do not want to shake up traditions.

What is certain is that after a dark period during which he did anything, he wanted to take back control of his life. Blocked by his youngest status, he couldn’t do what he wanted.

He may have quickly felt like the outcast of the family. No wonder he gave up his titles to become king of his own destiny.



