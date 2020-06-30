Meghan Markle: the Duchess was sacrificed by Prince Charles!

It is well known, the reputation of Meghan Markle has never been unanimous. But Prince Charles was of a completely different opinion!

Since joining the royal family, Meghan Markle has been much talked about. But the Duchess was sacrificed by Prince Charles!

Meghan Markle… Her name still resonates as much in the tabloids. Never has such a name made so much talk in the royal family in recent years.

The Duchess of Sussex is at the center of all attention. And for good reason. She knew how to differentiate herself by her character …

Who has not been unanimous! Know that even Prince Charles was suspicious of little Archie’s mother. This is what our colleagues The Sun revealed on June 27.

In fact, as soon as she joined the Windsor-Mountbatten clan, William’s father suspected that her presence would then trigger tensions.

However, by getting to know it, the Duke of Cornwall developed feelings. He even led him to the altar on May 19, 2018.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Prince Charles appreciated Meghan Markle’s “strength and the backbone it has. Because Harry needs a strong figure in her life because he can be a little soft. ”

MEGHAN MARKLE: PRINCE CHARLE HAS ALWAYS SUPPORTED

Prince Charles has always supported Harry and Meghan Markle “as long as it did not bother the other Royal Highnesses”. This is what Nigel Cawthorne, the author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace, said.

And that’s not all ! After the big controversy surrounding the departure of Harry and her wife, Prince Charles reacted.

He then considers that it is not so serious. On the contrary! The Megxit would even have had a positive impact on the monarchy.

According to Nigel Cawthorne, the Sussexes have left behind a “small monarchy rather than a constellation of stars in separate orbits”.

Prince Harry’s father therefore supported her son and Meghan Markle. However, he still has a regret: “He no doubt regrets the fact that he will not see her son and her family. “



