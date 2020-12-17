Meghan Markle: The detail made you fall in love with Harry!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just teased their next podcast on Spotify. And you will see, the Sussexes are very accomplices!

Meghan Markle and Harry are now launching on Spotify! Indeed, they will produce many podcasts for the platform. And the Sussexes have also indulged in the game of confidences in the excerpt they unveiled on the Web.

2020 has been a busy year for Meghan Markle and Harry. After settling in California, they signed a golden contract with Netflix.

For several million dollars, the Sussexes have therefore agreed to produce a series of documentaries! In parallel to all this, the couple also multiplies the speaking engagements and the interviews via Zoom.

In recent months, Archie’s parents have been heavily involved in the presidential election. Obviously, Meghan Markle and Harry also have a sense of business!

Indeed, they have just signed a nice contract with Spotify. Via their podcast called “Archewell Audio”, the Sussexes will produce and host various shows on topics of their choice.

According to their press release, the first to be released should focus on “stories of hope and compassion with inspiring guests to celebrate the New Year.” Class!

MEGHAN MARKLE COMPLIMENTS PRINCE HARRY LIVE!

On the Web, Dawn Ostroff – the head of content at Spotify – seems delighted with this collaboration with Meghan Markle and Harry.

She also underlined the “power” of their voices which she said “lies in their status as citizens of the world”.

“What we love about podcasts is that they remind us all to take a moment to really listen, to connect to each other without distraction,” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said on the Canvas.

The couple also teased a short clip on Spotify. And the ex-star of the Suits series seems totally won over by her husband’s talents as an animator. You will see, the sequence is worth the detour.

“Should we start?” Ladies first, ”Prince Harry said. To which Meghan Markle replied: “He has a podcast voice (…). Archewell Audio sounds great with your accent ”. We love !



