Meghan Markle tells how communication with Prince Harry helped her in the most difficult moment

After leaving the royal family, Meghan Markle often talked about her mental health. It was during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that the former American actress openly spoke about her poor mental health. She made the shocking revelation that she thought about suicide while pregnant with her first child, Archie.

Meghan claimed that the racist attitude of the British press and some members of the royal family caused her depression. The Duchess has now spoken in detail about her mental state, reflecting on how Prince Harry helped her overcome it. She discussed the sensitive topic in the fifth episode of her Spotify Archetypes podcast titled The Decoding of Crazy with Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate and Constance Wu.

Meghan Markle Reflects on the Palace’s attitude to her mental Health

Speaking on the episode that aired on October 11, Meghan Markle said that it was difficult for her to come to terms with mental problems. The actress struggled to explain herself to her husband, fearing to put him in a difficult situation with his family. However, she was forced to talk about problems because of suicidal tendencies.

Meghan claimed that she initially asked for help from the royal family. However, the Duchess was refused permission to openly talk about her mental state, as this could be fatal to the image of the House of Windsor.

“I turned to the royal family and said I needed to go somewhere for help. I’ve never felt like this before, and I need to go somewhere, and they said I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t benefit the institution,” Megan said in the episode.

In addition, the graduate of “Force Majeure” told how Prince Harry became her biggest support and did everything possible to help her from the outside. In a conversation with Deepak Padukone, Meghan Markle talked about how she called a woman and explained the problem.

It would not be a mistake to say that the mental disorder that Megan faced was one of the main reasons for her and Harry’s departure from the United Kingdom.

What do you think of an actress experiencing mental problems while living with the royal family? Discuss it in the comments.