Meghan Markle: She thought of her best friend, then bad!

A few months ago, Jessica Mulroney was accused of racism. Her friend Meghan Markle therefore left her behind. Then they quarreled!

Meghan Markle has always been very good friends with Jessica Mulroney. But then, ever since a black influencer confessed she was racist, Harry’s wife began to walk away.

A big blow for Jessica Mulroney. A close source said in The Sun columns: “Jessica’s team has made it clear that they feel completely abandoned by Meghan Markle. And fears that she will take it out of her life for good. ”

“She’s sad because Meghan Markle hasn’t done anything to publicly defend her. Jessica is afraid of never working again. ”

This scandal resulted in Jessica Mulroney losing her contract with Good Morning America. But also the stopping of her show I Do, Redo on the Canadian channel CTV.

Subsequently, Jessica Mulroney decided to say a few words on the subject to our colleagues at The Post. She says she is very ashamed of herself:

“I still feel a lot of shame. I have the feeling that people believe the worst in me. ”

MEGHAN MARKLE: HIS FORMER FRIEND IS GOING BAD

Moreover ! A relative of Meghan Markle’s former friend therefore confessed that she was taking heavy antidepressants: “Jessica has always been dealing with anxiety a lot since she was 12 years old.”

“So the anxiety turned into severe depression and thoughts of suicide. Since this affair, Jess couldn’t speak without crying. She didn’t feel like herself on medication anymore, and she didn’t want to talk to anyone. She could barely respond to a text. ”

One thing is certain, her relatives are also very worried. Especially her husband Ben: “I was waking up and Jess was not in bed, and I was thinking the worst.”



