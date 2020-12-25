If we were friends with these celebrities, here are what Christmas gifts we would like to give them. If you have filled your family and loved ones with happiness with your Christmas gifts, have you also thought of giving them to celebrities? Well, obviously, it seems impossible …

But in the editorial ‘of melty, we played the game of imagining some useful purchases for people like Meghan Markle, Shawn Mendes, Khloé Kardashian or Brad Pitt, and some surprises are even worth the detour! After discovering which star would be your ideal partner for the Christmas holidays with a very special test, discover immediately these gifts that we would like to give to different celebrities.

Meghan Markle

After the complicated year that Meghan Markle has just passed, we would offer her an invisibility cloak! She and her husband Prince Harry have chosen to leave the royal family to get away from the media dramas and rumors about their relationship … But things have only gotten worse over the months. We finally wish them a little rest, by going incognito!

Shawn mendes

It’s no surprise to anyone, Shawn Mendes is madly in love with his sweetheart, Camila Cabello. So, we would like to give them a little boost by offering an engagement ring to the singer, so that he can ask his girlfriend in marriage! In addition, given their complicity, we are sure that she would say yes.

Khloé Kardashian

For Khloé Kardashian, we found the perfect gift: A digital detox. We can no longer count the times when True’s mother is criticized on social networks, after various publications … Whether it is on the education of her daughter, her dating, her love affair with Tristan Thompson or her physique, Khloé Kardashian takes it all in the face. A little cut from social networks, it wouldn’t hurt him. And neither to his sisters, for that matter!



