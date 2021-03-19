Meghan Markle secretly supported by Queen Elizabeth!

According to “The Sun”, Queen Elizabeth II would not blame Meghan Markle and Harry for having granted a shock interview to Oprah Winfrey!

The interview with Meghan Markle and Harry continues to make the headlines of the tabloid press. But according to “The Sun”, if the Sussexes annoyed some members of the Windsor clan … Queen Elizabeth would not hold it against them.

Since the Megxit orchestrated last year, Meghan Markle and Harry have been rather discreet. Installed in their sublime villa in Montecito, the couple prepared multiple projects in the greatest secrecy.

But on March 7, 2021, “CBS” exclusively aired Archie’s long-awaited parents’ interview with Oprah Winfrey. And they were not stingy with confidences!

Facing the camera, the Duchess pointed out the lack of support from the Firm towards them. According to her, certain members of the royal family (as well as their staffs) would have participated in their media lynching.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all this time we could just remain silent, if they are playing an active role in peddling lies about us,” the ex-star analyzed. from the “Suits” series.

Behind the scenes, Meghan Markle also claimed to have been a victim of racism. Just like his son Archie.

“There were also conversations and concerns about the color of Archie’s skin when he was born (…)”, regretted the Duchess. There were several conversations with Harry about our son’s skin color and how it might look (…) “.

Meghan Markle and Harry secretly supported by Queen Elizabeth!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY DISAPPOINTED MEMBERS OF THE WINDSOR CLAN!

According to some English tabloids, the royal family would have been shocked by the revelations of Meghan Markle and Harry! Same story with English public opinion.

“The whole family is saddened to learn how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan (…),” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

But also: “The questions raised, in particular those related to race, are worrying. Although some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be treated by the family in private ”.

But according to “The Sun”, Queen Elizabeth II would do anything to resolve the situation internally. In addition, the monarch would not be angry with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“She’s not angry, she’s just sad,” said a source close to the Windsors. “They have always worried about him and the queen is very protective of him (Editor’s note: Prince Harry). They were always supportive when Meghan arrived. ”

And to clarify: “They were much less worried when they saw that he was very happy with her”.

Rare confidences which undermine the explosive confidences of the Sussex couple. Case to follow!