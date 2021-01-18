Meghan Markle: Samantha is “sorry” she didn’t talk to her!

For “50 ‘inside” broadcast this Saturday, January 16, Samantha Markle – the half-sister of Meghan Markle – gave herself without filter on the Duchess!

Now is the time for confidences! This Saturday, January 16 on TF1, Samantha Markle – the half-sister of Meghan Markle – made revelations for “50’inside”. You will see, the latter regrets a lot of things from their past relationship.

Meghan Markle has seen better days! On February 1, her half-sister Samantha Markle is going to publish a book with explosive content focused on her life.

The work titled “The Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister” promises to make rare confidences about the Duchess. She is also going to deliver “hidden truths” about the Markle clan.

According to relatives of Meghan Markle, Archie’s mother would be “horrified” by the project. This Saturday, January 16, TF1 broadcast an exclusive interview with Samantha Markle granted to the show “50 ′ inside”.

Unsurprisingly, the latter has again confirmed that Prince George’s aunt has moved away from their family over time. To this day, their relations are non-existent.

” We do not have it. She didn’t keep a connection with me, nor with my father. It’s really sad, ”said the novelist not without bitterness.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HER HALF-SISTER SAMANTHA GETS HER CHILDHOOD!

Nostalgic, Samantha Markle also said she shared many memories with Prince Harry’s wife. “We spent time together during the week”, thus delivered the half-sister of Meghan Markle about her childhood.

And also to underline: “It was a normal relationship between sisters”. Little Archie’s aunt seems to regret no longer being in contact with the Duchess of Sussex. We understand it!

Not sure his relationship with Meghan Markle will improve after the publication of her famous book. Case to be continued we tell you!