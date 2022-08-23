Meghan Markle said she had to continue the royal tour after a fire broke out in Archie’s room

A terrible moment. Meghan Markle has shared a scary story about her royal tour of Africa in the first episode of her new podcast, Archetypes.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex recalled her and Prince Harry’s 2019 trip to South Africa, Angola and Malawi with their son Archie, who was only 4 months old at the time. “The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this apartment building where we were staying,” the Force Majeure graduate recalled during the premiere episode of the Spotify podcast released on Tuesday, August 23. — He was going to pack. go down to take a nap.”

The California native and the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex “immediately” went to an official engagement, and after it ended, they received frightening news. “We end the engagement, we get in the car, and they say there was a fire in the house,” she recalled. “There was a fire in the children’s room.”

Megan and Harry rushed back to their residence, where their nanny Lauren was waiting for them with Archie, who is now 3 years old. The baby did not get into the nursery by pure chance, as Lauren took him downstairs with her to have a snack.

“The heater caught fire in the nursery,” explained the author of Bench. “There was no smoke detector. Someone accidentally smelled smoke in the corridor, entered, the fire went out. He was supposed to be sleeping there.”

After the incident, Megan stated that she and her husband needed to go straight to the next event. “As a mother, you say, ‘Oh my God, what?’ Everyone is in tears, everyone is shocked,” the former blogger Tig continued. “And what should we do? Go out and make another official engagement? I said, “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Megan’s first podcast guest, Serena Williams, then asked how her friend could have left Archie at home after this harrowing experience. A graduate of Northwestern University hinted that she would like to take her son to the next event, but could not.

“I thought, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?'” recalls Megan. “Ultimately, the focus is on how it looks, not how it feels. … And even though we were transferred to another place after that, we still had to leave it and go to another official event.”

The 40-year-old professional tennis player replied: “I couldn’t do it. I’d say, “Uh-huh.”

Meghan and Harry announced their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020 and made their last official appearance two months later. The couple, who also have a 14-month-old daughter, Lily, have since openly talked about what made them give up their positions and move to the United States.

During a high-profile interview of the couple with CBS in March 2021, the former military pilot said that he felt extremely limited by his position in the royal family. “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” the British native said at the time. “My father [Prince Charles] and my brother [Prince William] are trapped. They can’t leave. And I have great compassion for this.”

The Invictus Games founder and his wife returned to the UK in June with their children for the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, marking her 70th anniversary on the throne. The couple are also set to visit England again next month at the One Young World 2022 summit in Manchester.