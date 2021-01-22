Meghan Markle reveals her little secrets to keep in shape!

Meghan Markle has made several confidences about her little beauty secrets. She also has tips for staying in shape!

During an interview, Meghan Markle made several confidences about her beauty secrets but also about keeping fit. She less than one can say is that she did not fail to surprise her fans.

At first, Meghan Markle unveiled her favorite beauty product. It’s about perfume. She revealed that it was her “favorite thing”. She said: “Perfume is my favorite thing”.

Meghan Markle also confessed: “So much so that if I leave the house and don’t wear any, I’m going to turn around. And go home. I alternate between a few scents “.

The young woman also explained: “I love the Oribe Côte d´Azur Eau de Parfum. And the Wild Bluebell colognes. And Wood Sage & Sea Salt by Jo Malone ”. She does other things to keep fit in her daily life.

MEGHAN MARKLE CONFIDERS ON HIS PASSION FOR YOGA SINCE ITS EARLY CHILDHOOD

Meghan Markle opened up about her habits: “The first is to drink lots of water. It changes your appearance. But I often forget to do this because I prefer wine! “. But that’s not all.

Archie’s mom also added, “The second is to smile. Because everyone is prettier when they smile ”. The beautiful brunette likes to eat and drink a lot. However, there is one thing she really hates.

“I hate massages,” the actress confessed. On the other hand, Meghan Markle seems really passionate about yoga. It’s an activity she has been doing since childhood and one that she really loves thanks to her mom.

Meghan Markle also confided on yoga: “My mother is a yoga teacher. So I started when I was seven. Now I work with a trainer and love to run. When I travel, I train in my hotel room. “