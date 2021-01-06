Meghan Markle rejected Kate Middleton outstretched hand

Meghan Markle has always refused help from her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate Middleton! We give you more details.

Ex-Duchess Meghan Markle has already turned her sister-in-law Kate Middleton away!

The rivalry between the two duchesses is not new. They are indeed far from being the best friends in the world. And it’s no secret!

But for Kate Middleton, it’s not for lack of trying! Indeed, the Duchess of Cambridge would have indeed tried to reach out to Meghan Markle.

This is indeed what Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English reports. But it was the ex-Duchess of Sussex who reportedly refused his help!

Eh yes. Which seems rather surprising since Meghan Markle had confided to feel very alone in the royal family. She even specified that no one asked her how she was! Revelations that inevitably made the wife of Prince William react.

MEGHAN MARKLE SHOULD HAVE PUSHED KATE MIDDLETON

So, during an interview conducted during an official trip to Africa, Meghan Markle answered a question from a journalist who asked her how she was doing. “Thanks for asking me. »Begins by saying the young woman.

“Few people ask me how I’m doing. It’s really not easy going, especially in private. »Confides Meghan Markle. Revelations that did not fail to make Kate Middleton react.

According to journalist Rebecca English, the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie of Wessex both tried to contact Prince Harry’s wife. “But they were rejected,” she explains.

Would little Archie’s mom have lied to draw attention to herself by playing the victim? She could indeed have justified her discomfort within the royal family and subsequently her decision to no longer be part of it.

In the Finding Freedom biography, Omid Scobie also reveals that “Meghan was hoping Kate would help her as a sister-in-law.” Which leads us to think that the Duchess would not have done it!