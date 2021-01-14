Meghan Markle: Reasons to leave social networks!

The departure of Meghan Markle from her social networks will have saddened many of her fans. And a financial reason would be the cause!

Unofficially, Meghan Markle and Harry have reportedly stopped feeding their social networks because of attacks by their haters. But in reality, the real reasons for their departure would be above all… financial.

Since the Megxit, Meghan Markle and Harry seem very fulfilled in their new life in the United States. Far from Windsor and the madness of the media, they are raising their little Archie in peace.

But on the Internet, their fans regret that they no longer feed their social networks to hear from them. If the couple has always said they want to protect themselves from the “hatred” of certain Internet users, the real reason would be quite different.

For the Russell Myers, Meghan Markle and Harry would have decided to leave Twitter and Instagram above all for business. “I think it’s probably linked with their big contracts signed with Netflix and Spotify”, said the specialist of the royal family.

But also: “They signed big money deals with these corporate giants and obviously they want to protect their content. They don’t want to give away free content ”.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY: THEIR DEPARTURE FROM SOCIAL MEDIA INTRIGUES!

And that’s not all. Russel Myers also points out that Meghan Markle and Harry are marketing pros. In the past, the couple have shattered all records by signing up on Instagram and Twitter.

Remember, they had racked up thousands of subscribers in just a few hours. Now Meghan Markle and Harry want to focus on the platforms they collect money with.

“They have spoken loud and clear about the harms of social media. And how they think social networks are toxic ”, also delivered Russel Myers. “But reading through the lines… I think we’ll see them a lot on Netflix and Spotify.” To be continued !