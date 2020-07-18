Meghan Markle really pregnant with her second child?

Harry and Meghan Markle may want to expand the family, just a year after Archie’s birth. She would be pregnant!

A baby is reportedly on the way for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Far from the pressure established by the monarchy, the Sussexes would like to enlarge the family!

Pink notebook for Meghan Markle? It seems that yes! For the past few weeks, a rumor has surfaced on the former Duchess of Sussex.

Indeed, the former actress of the Suits series may well be pregnant again. And this, a year after the birth of her first little one, Archie.

So expanding the family would be the perfect time for Prince Harry and the pretty brunette. Since leaving the British royal family, the two lovebirds have been doing much better.

Yep, Archie’s parents are looking forward to a much more peaceful life – despite the paparazzi – in Los Angeles. Far from the Crown!

So this new blooming and the rediscovery of the joys of tranquility could well give them ideas. In any case, this is what a source close to the couple thinks.

“Meghan Markle and Harry haven’t announced anything to their friends yet but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a baby insight because they are very secretive,” the unnamed person reports to HollywoodLife.

MEGHAN MARKLE CONFIRMS NOTHING

Indeed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prefer to keep the secret. If a second baby is on the way, they will hide it as much as possible!

“None of her friends would be shocked or upset if she revealed everything after the baby was born. She has every reason to want to keep as much of her privacy as possible after what she’s been through. ”

In any case, having a second child would be the perfect time for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. First, they have a lot more time for them.

But in addition, Archie – who blew her first candle in May 2020 – is already starting to try to walk.



