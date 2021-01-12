Meghan Markle ready to be a mom for her 40th birthday?

After her miscarriage last July, would Meghan Markle be ready to have another child with Prince Harry? On August 4, 2021, Meghan Markle will celebrate her 40th birthday. Could Prince Harry’s wife want a second child?

There are traumas you never get over. How could Meghan Markle forget her miscarriage, which occurred last summer?

Indeed, the former Duchess of Sussex confessed in the columns of the New York Times last November to having lost her second child.

“After changing Archie’s diaper, I felt a terrible pain,” she said in a tribune. “I sat on the floor with my son in my arms. ”

Then she added, “Humming a lullaby to calm us both down, that happy tune contrasting starkly with my feeling that something was wrong. ”

So with heartbreaking words, Meghan Markle finally finished: “I knew, as I hugged my first child, that I was losing the second. ”

So, could Kate Middleton and Prince William’s sister-in-law want another child after such a drama? Especially since next August, she will be celebrating her 40th birthday.

MEGHAN MARKLE IS READY

The answer is yes ! Indeed, Meghan Markle and her husband would not give up hope at the idea of ​​regaining the happiness of motherhood and fatherhood.

Thus, as reported by our colleagues at Gala, the two lovebirds would like to expand the family. In pain, they would continue to believe and support each other.

In fact, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly magazine. “In many ways, this loss brought them together and made them stronger,” she said.

So Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would dream of giving birth to a baby in 2021. “They would like a brother or sister for Archie,” confirmed Katie Nicholl, the royal expert. Before adding: “They do everything for it. “