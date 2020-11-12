Meghan Markle, Queen II. He challenged Elizabeth!

Since her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has continued to ignore royal protocols even if it means disappointing Queen Elizabeth II!

Meghan Markle has visibly alienated some of the Windsor members. Like Queen Elizabeth II. Obviously, the Duchess does not care about royal protocols.

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle is not really unanimous within the Firm. And tensions started to grow in 2019.

While the Windsors were supposed to spend Christmas at Sandringham, the Sussexes simply preferred to spend it across the Atlantic.

A tradition shunned by Archie’s parents that would have made Queen Elizabeth tick. A few weeks later, the couple shocked the rest of the royal family by hastily announcing on the Web their envy elsewhere.

It had been a while since Meghan Markle and Harry imagined their future in the United States. Harassed by the press and misunderstood by the rest of the Windsors, the Sussexes couldn’t take it anymore.

In any case, their way of doing things irritated British public opinion the most. But also the mother of Prince Charles.

For months, Meghan Markle and Harry did not hesitate to toughen up their tone to impose certain terms of the Megxit. If the Queen of England had agreed to certain conditions, she would have been no less shocked by their actions.

Annoyed, the monarch subsequently decided to respond! For starters, she banned them from using the name “Sussex Royal” for all their future projects.

ELIZABETH II AT WAR AGAINST MEGHAN MARKLE AND HARRY ?!

Stung, Meghan Markle is said to have challenged this order, explaining that she could not “legally” do so because her husband and her son were her descendants.

But knowing Queen Elizabeth II is bad! Prince Philip’s wife never gave them the opportunity to do so. Exiled in the United States, the Sussexes were for a time very discreet. But it did not last !

In recent months, they have also increased the number of speeches … To the chagrin of the Firm, which monitors everything they do. Concerned about a possible blunder and their image. And we understand better why.

Unfiltered, Meghan Markle and Harry opened up about England’s colonial past. But also on the “Black Lives Matter” movement following the death of George Floyd.

Half-heartedly, the ex-star of the Suits series has also said that she would vote for Joe Biden. To rectify the situation, the Windsors have cleared the Sussexes’ comments to avoid any diplomatic conflicts with the United States.

Set aside for “Remembrance Day”, the Sussexes therefore organized – on November 8 – their own ceremony in a cemetery in L.A.

Unfortunately for them, their tribute to the victims and soldiers of the two world wars has not been well received around the world. Is this a publicity stunt on their part? Nothing is certain …

According to some tabloids, they would have done so because the Queen refused to lay a wreath – in London – on behalf of Prince Harry. Atmosphere!



