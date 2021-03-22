Meghan Markle: Queen II. Elizabeth is taking action!

Queen Elizabeth II takes new steps after Meghan Markle’s shocking interview! We give you more details. Elizabeth II decided to take further action after interviewing Meghan Markle and Harry!

The shocking interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has not finished garnering attention. On March 7, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confided in the queen of interviews, Oprah Winfrey.

The two spouses returned to their departure from the British royal family. Prince Harry said he was afraid history would repeat itself.

Alluding to the harassment of the media suffered by her mother, Lady Di. Recall that Princess Diana had a tragic end.

She lost her life in a car accident while being pursued by paparazzi on the streets of Paris. During her time in the royal family, the prince’s wife, although accustomed to fame given her acting career, was the constant target of the British tabloids.

The couple then decided to leave England and settle in California. Today, Meghan Markle, the Prince and their son live a quiet life far from the hustle and bustle of the media.

But their last interview put them back in the spotlight. And for good reason: their revelations made the members of the Crown react a lot.

Besides, Elizabeth II would have decided to take new measures since. What about ? We tell you everything!

MEGHAN MARKLE SHAKES THE ROYAL FAMILY

In her shocking interview, Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she had been the victim of racism during her time in the royal family. Charges that members of the Crown have totally denied.

The young woman says, however, that some members of the royal family were concerned about the skin color of her son, Archie. Once again, the Crown explained that it had no connection with this story.

In any case all her accusations of racism made Elizabeth II react. The sovereign therefore decided to take new measures. Eh yes !

She intends to set up a “czar of diversity” reports the Mail on Sunday. In addition, the Crown is committed to listening to find new ways to integrate minorities and the LGBT community.

“This is an issue that has been taken very seriously,” a royal source told the media. “We have the policies, procedures and programs in place, but we have not seen the progress that we are hoping for. »Reports the same British media.

Thus, the Crown will put in place a plan to improve diversity. In other words, Meghan Markle and Harry’s shocking interview had a real impact on the British royal family. Stay tuned, up close.