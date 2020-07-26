Meghan Markle: Queen Elizabeth II refused her a date!

Before giving up their royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to discuss it with Elizabeth II. But the queen refused their date! MCE explains everything in great detail.

We learn about Meghan Markle every day! Even though the former Duchess of Sussex keeps her distance from the British royal family, the pretty brunette still attracts just as much attention.

On August 11, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand will release their book “Finding Freedom”. This book looks at the reasons for the departure of Prince Harry and the former Crown actress.

Thus, this one promises to be rich in anecdotes! Indeed, Meghan Markle fans will be able to better understand the Megxit.

Besides, it must be said that some of them are more amazing than others. Especially the one with Queen Elizabeth II!

Before making their decision, Archie’s parents had to signal their intention to step down from royal duties. Thus, the latter asked for a meeting with the monarch to discuss it.

Yep, Prince Harry and his wife wanted to talk to Elizabeth II. But we must believe that the latter did not hear it with the same ear!

MEGHAN MARKLE IS FURIOUS

You will understand: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry refused to leave the Crown without discussing it with Queen Elizabeth II first.

But the monarch preferred to avoid any discussion. Thus, the latter did not want to receive his grandson and his wife – despite the importance of the situation.

A behavior that would have annoyed Archie’s father a lot. So much so that the former soldier was thinking of going directly to his grandmother, without asking for an official meeting. Or, “a breach of the protocol”.

“They were tired of not being taken seriously,” reports a couple close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

In any case, the two lovebirds are doing better since they have lived in Los Angeles. Even though they are making the headlines, Archie’s parents prefer to live away from the Queen. Too bad for the critics!



