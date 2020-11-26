Meghan Markle powered by Chrissy Teigen on the Web

Meghan Markle does not necessarily have a good press … That said, some people continue to defend her at all costs, like Chrissy Teigen.

Meghan Markle is constantly under fire from critics, in short. While the star must recover from her miscarriage, she can count on the support of some people, much more helpful than her haters. Like Chrissy Teigen.

Not long ago, Meghan Markle spoke openly about her miscarriage. Indeed, last summer, Prince Harry’s wife lost her second child.

A sad twist of fate, which she shared in a rousing story in The New York Times. If the Web was moved, trolls have quite overwhelmed the Duchess.

At first, some wanted to question the veracity of his words. Shocking statements for little Archie’s mother.

Fortunately, our royal duchess can count on the support of some. Chrissy Teigen, the top model and presenter wanted to defend it in the face of all this story.

The latter also suffered a miscarriage. So she felt she was supporting Meghan Markle in this whole thing.

MEGHAN MARKLE: JOHN LEGEND’S WIFE DEFENDS HIM FROM TROLLS ON TWITTER

“Does anyone really question the pain and the obvious horror of suffering a miscarriage,” John Legend’s wife asked in a tweet.

“Or maybe they’re criticizing Meghan Markle’s decision to write a 1,000-word open letter about how she feels? She continues.

The presenter also awarded Marco Giannangeli’s “Perfect Pile of Crap” award for attacking the Duchess of Sussex. The star has of course deleted this tweet since.

Last September, just like Meghan Markle, Teigen and her husband John Legend lost their son Jack, at 20 weeks pregnant. A tragedy that echoes that of the Sussexes.



