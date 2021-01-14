Meghan Markle pampered Kate Middleton for her birthday!

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise Kate Middleton with gifts for her birthday! We tell you everything.

On January 9, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 39th birthday. US Weekly magazine reports that Kate Middleton spoke to her parents and Queen Elizabeth II before opening her presents.

And the young mother had a little surprise. Indeed, it looks like she received gifts from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

“It was a nice surprise. »Confides an anonymous source to the media. “She didn’t expect to receive anything from the couple. »Specifies the same source.

This same source will not explain in more detail why the Duchess of Cambridge was surprised by these gifts. But we know that there has always been some tension between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY STEP TOWARDS CAMBRIDGE

With these gifts sent to Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would try to reconnect with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It must be said that tensions exist between the two couples since the departure of Prince Harry from the royal family.

But the Duke of Sussex had explained that despite all the tensions between him and Prince William, they remain brothers above all. “We chose different paths but I will always be there for him. Harry explains.

The last time Meghan Markle, her husband, Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen together was in March 2020. They haven’t seen each other since.

But the tensions seem to ease between the two couples. Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl says the two princes are in touch.

The latest news is that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may well be visiting the former actress and her husband in California. Case to be continued.