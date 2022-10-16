Meghan Markle Once Showed How Her Everyday Image Contrasts

Meghan Markle is one of the most influential public figures of our time. As Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, there is so much talk and writing about her, both positive and negative. However, long before she entered and left the royal family, she was an American actress.

Let’s walk down memory Lane when Meghan Markle compared her real everyday appearance to that of her character. Perhaps we can find out how her image in “Suits” differed from reality?

Meghan Markle Compared Her Image In Suits

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle played a great paralegal and then a lawyer in her favorite legal drama “Suits”. The Duchess has been a major part of the series for seven seasons out of the show’s nine seasons. Fans and critics loved and appreciated her heroine not only for her game, but also for her stunning appearance. Whether it was her clothes or makeup, she inspired thousands of people around the world with her style.

Back in 2014, Meghan gave an exclusive interview to Will Allure, in which she talked about her favorite makeup products and self-care. When asked if she looks like Rachel from “Suits”, Markle answered in the negative.

“In real life, I’m much more reserved. She’s so polished. And it’s in HD, so the steps you need to take to look good in the series are very different from what happens in real life,” the actress said.

Speaking about her daily routine, she said that she missed the foundation. The Duchess also explained how she followed her beloved but simple routine, which she called a “five-minute facial.” it included Sephora concealer, curled eyelashes, hygienic lipstick, Touche Éclat, mascara and a little blush.

However, she admitted that she chose a slightly upbeat look for the night. It was when she was wearing M.A.C. Teddy eyeliner, which has a little gold in its beautiful brown color. This product was recommended to her by Cailin McAdams, a makeup artist. The fact that the stunning Sofia Vergara also used the same eyeliner made her even more attractive.