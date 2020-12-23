Meghan Markle offers a very original gift to Prince William!

Discover the original gift that Meghan Markle gave to her brother-in-law, Prince William. We reveal everything to you!

Meghan Markle has found the right gift to give Prince William!

The story dates back to 2017. At the time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had just got engaged.

And for Christmas, the young woman then had a rather surprising gift idea for her future brother-in-law, Prince William. The Finding Freedom biography reveals this anecdote.

In front of all the members of the royal family, the future Duchess offers a very nice gift to her brother-in-law. It is in effect a spoon with “Cereal Killer” inscribed on the bottom of a bowl of cereal.

Meghan Markle’s gift proves that she is not lacking in humor. Moreover, he even made a splash with the main interested party but also with the whole royal family!

MEGHAN MARKLE: A CHRISTMAS LIKE NO OTHER

It should be noted that the members of the royal family therefore used to give each other funny and cheap gifts. And with this gift to Prince William, Meghan Markle has made a place for herself in the royal family.

Unfortunately this year, the family will not be reuniting for the holiday season. Indeed, London and parts of England are once again confined following a new wave of Covid-19.

So the 94-year-old ruler Queen Elizabeth will not be spending Christmas Eve in Sandringham. She will remain in Windsor with her husband, Prince Philip, 99 years old.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will also stay at home in California. The couple will celebrate the second Christmas of little Archie with their family.

The mother of the Duchess of Sussex, Doria Ragland will surely come to visit them. This is the first time the couple have spent the holiday season in their new home.



