Meghan Markle movie idea about Black Lives Matter

After signing a contract with Netflix, Meghan presents new movie idea that would talk about Black Lives Matter

As part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big deal with streaming giants, Meghan wants to tell the life story of the hugely inspiring Patrisse Cullors, the Duchess will have built on her own self-confidence when she introduced a new one. movie idea to Netflix.

Meghan and Harry in agreement with Netflix

Meghan and Prince Harry are said to be taking their new civilian roles as TV and movie bigwigs seriously. Speaking from her mansion in Montecito, California, she said: People may say so much Smart Works is about clothing, but it really isn’t. All of that is exterior, but it is what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It is trust, it is what is built within.

Meghan’s proposed film is about Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who is said to have greatly inspired the Duchess. If she gets the green light, it will be part of a £ 120 million deal she and Prince Harry signed with the streaming giant.

Patrisse. She believes her story needs to be told, and she would love to be the one to make it, Patrisse, 36, born in Los Angeles, founded Black Lives Matter in 2013 with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi. The activist has said that BLM will not meet with US President Donald Trump, whom he described as the epitome of evil.

The news of Meghan’s movie comes when Prince Harry told his friends that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Hollywood director Ron Howard.

He is so determined to become a producer that he has enrolled in a series of movie production classes online. The couple said they wanted to live independently after they stepped down as royalty in March.



