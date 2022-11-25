Meghan Markle makes a Huge revelation about planning her wedding alone in the latest episode of “Archetypes”

Meghan Markle played a grand wedding with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. It was nothing short of a dream with luxurious yet stylish floral decorations and the presence of royalty and the entertainment world. Nevertheless, the Duchess’s revelation about the preparations for the wedding in the latest episode of “Archetypes” made a splash on the Internet.

In the 11th episode “Beyond the Archetype: A Man to Be with Michaela Jay Rodriguez and Candice Bushnell,” Meghan Markle revealed that she is planning her own wedding. However, the former American actress was not preparing the royal wedding alone. And no, the graduate of “Force Majeure” did not need to plan her first wedding alone in September 2011 with Trevor Engelson. What kind of wedding preparation does Markle talk about in his podcast?

Meghan Markle had an elaborate wedding plan at the age of 14.

Meghan Markle said that while studying at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, she was given a project to plan her own wedding. Although the Duchess diligently completed the task, she criticized her Catholic high school for keeping things like projects. Markle made this revelation while talking to three girls who had recently passed out from her school, namely Abigail, Diana and Grace.

“Can you imagine? For me, that was exactly what we were doing back then, but now, for your generation, you think what the hell? Markle told about this in a podcast.

Meanwhile, in the third episode of “Archetypes” with comedian Mindy Kaling, the Duchess of Sussex spoke in detail about what she planned for her wedding at the age of 14. Markle has compiled a proper list of the venue, her wedding dress, cake and decorations.

In the podcast, Meghan Markle said that she would like to organize a ceremony at the Bel Air hotel, since there was a swan lake there. The former actress wanted to wear a shiny strapless wedding dress, and the cake had to be ordered at Hansen’s bakery. Needless to say, none of Markle’s teenage desires could come true at any of her weddings. Her first wedding to Engelson took place on a beach in Jamaica, when she took the plunge with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle.

