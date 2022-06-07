Meghan Markle made an unannounced visit to Uvalde, Texas, for a memorial to the victims of the school shooting: “It wasn’t a photo shoot”

Many people paid attention to the small town of Uvalde, Texas, after a mass shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. Meghan Markle is one of the American parents who was particularly touched by this event.

After the tragic shooting, the Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced trip to Uvalde. She was also particularly careful in her visit.

Meghan Markle visited several places in Uvalda, Texas.

According to the Associated Press, on May 26, Megan visited the memorial to the victims of the shooting in Uvalde. The Duchess from California laid a bouquet of flowers at the memorial.

The representative shared that Megan, as a mother, wanted to express support for “a community experiencing unimaginable grief.”

BuzzFeed News reported that Megan also visited the Herbie Ham Activity Center, where a blood collection was being held to help the victims of the shooting.

Meghan Markle spoke with restraint about her trip to Yuvalde.

Given Megan’s popularity, it’s not surprising that fans and the press are following her activities. However, the Duchess allegedly tried to hide her visit to Uvalde.

Sue Rankin, director of the Herby Ham Activity Center, told BuzzFeed News how Megan’s security team contacted her about Megan’s visit. “She wanted to come and just see what was happening with the blood and help,” Rankin said. “The whole point is that she wanted to help. She was going to be incognito, he told me she was going to be wearing a T—shirt, ripped blue jeans, a hat and a mask, and no one was going to-he didn’t want anyone to know who she was because she didn’t want the media attention.”

Rankin also shared that Megan collected “trays and trays of sandwiches and snacks” for volunteers and people who donated blood.

Megan was wearing a mask “all the time” and “introduced herself to Megan.” Thus, the other volunteers reportedly had no idea they were among the members of the royal family.

“One of the nurses… came up to me and said: “I can’t believe you didn’t tell us Meghan Markle was here. We were standing right next to her,” Rankin shared. “And the head of the volunteer brigade said: “I stood there and talked to her for 10 minutes. I had no idea.” And I said, “That’s what they wanted. They didn’t want you to know she was here.”

In addition, Rankin added: “It wasn’t a photo shoot. I repeat: Megan didn’t take any cameras with her. She didn’t bring any reporters.”

Megan allegedly wanted to stay longer. But she decided to leave when Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke came to the center with members of the press.

The Duchess of Sussex has experience helping communities in need.

This was certainly not the first time Megan had helped the community. Since she joined the royal family and also before that, Meghan has done a great job for people who need a helping hand.

For example, when she lived in the UK, Megan worked with people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. And with them, she released a cookbook to raise money for the community. In August 2021, Megan also visited joint base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to meet with Afghan refugees who had just arrived in the United States.

And Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Charitable Foundation is constantly engaged in a variety of projects aimed at supporting women and minorities.

To learn more about the entertainment world and get exclusive interviews, subscribe to the Showbiz Cheat Sheet channel on YouTube.