Meghan Markle lucio color outfit in trend for AUTUMN

Meghan Markle’s special Time 100 look includes this fall color trend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared as part of the Time 100 special on Tuesday night, marking their first appearance on American television after giving up their royal titles, Meghan took the opportunity to rock a fall color on trend. Find out!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the most of their airtime, urging the country to go out and vote during this year’s election, now more than ever.

Meghan Markle Outfit

For appearance, Markle chose a understated style that was both casual and tailored. Sitting on a bench in the middle of a wooded lawn, she donned a pair of Alexander Wang cropped pants, a Victoria Beckham silk top, and a pair of classic Manolo Blahnik BB suede heels.

The Duchess often perfectly balances timeless wardrobe staples and trends of the day, and this particular look was no exception to the rule. In fact, the top she slipped into was the exact shade of burnt red that was featured on every Fall 2020 runway from artists like Lanvin, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham.

Emphasizing the importance of voting, the couple shared: As we approach this November, it is vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and negativity online.



