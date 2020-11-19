Meghan Markle leads the royal family in their war!

Meghan Markle has not finished talking about her. Indeed, the Duchess of Sussex is leading the royal family in its legal battle!

For several months now, Meghan Markle has been fighting against the Daily Mail. And for good reason, on the eve of her marriage to Prince Harry, the British newspaper had published part of the correspondence of the Duchess of Sussex and her father.

An invasion of his privacy that Meghan Markle does not intend to let pass. While awaiting trial against the newspaper, postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic, Prince Harry’s wife continues to fight.

Besides, apparently, this trial is priceless for Meghan Markle. Indeed, the Duchess has already spent nearly 2 million euros in this legal battle. Ouch!

And guess what: another twist in the case, the wife of Prince Harry has just brought in her trial, the whole royal family. Just that !

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

MEGHAN MARKLE LEADS THE ROYAL FAMILY IN HIS TRIAL!

Meghan Markle seems ready to do anything to win her case against the Daily Mail. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex has just made new statements.

In fact, in a document published yesterday, Wednesday, November 18, her lawyer said:

“In accordance with the advice she had received from the two members of the royal family, the Duchess decided (…) to write a private letter to her father, to stop talking to the press. She would have informed Mr Knauf (…). ”

With this declaration, Meghan Markle therefore leads the royal family in her trial. Indeed, Mr Knauf, is Prince William’s main adviser, and he could therefore be called to court to testify. Ouch!

Yes, with such twists and turns, the end of this trial still seems a long way off!

To be continued !



